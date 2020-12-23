Leanna Bartlett Poses Seductively In A Saucy Black Bikini

Leanna Bartlett delighted her adoring fans on Instagram with her most recent upload on Tuesday night. The model flashed plenty of skin while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Leanna looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a saucy black bikini. The teeny top featured slim straps that showed off her lean arms and shoulders. The garment boasted a square neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. It also included a daring cutout in the middle to give fans a peek at her bare chest underneath.

The matching bottoms fit high over her curvaceous hips and put the spotlight on her round booty and muscular thighs in the process. The strappy swimwear wrapped snugly around her slim waist and drew the eye with some gold button embellishments. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot.

Leanna sat on her knees in front of a black leather sofa for the pic. She had her back arched and her booty pushed out as she rested both of her hands on her thighs.

Her head was turned to the side and she wore a seductive expression on her face as she sat on a gray rug. In the background, a wooden bar and some black stools could be seen. In the caption, Leanna geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Leanna’s over 3.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 24,000 times within the first 12 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 380 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I’m obsessed with all these swimwear shots,” one follower stated.

“My girl [is] the prettiest,” another gushed.

“The Art of Stunning!” a third user wrote.

“Incredible!!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

