Melissa Riso Rocks A Velvet Bodysuit & Santa Hat While Hanging By The Christmas Tree

Melissa Riso got in the holiday spirit in her most recent Instagram share. The model and social media influencer wowed her 1.2 million fans on December 22 when she shared a skin-baring snap that saw her in a skimpy outfit.

The photo captured Riso lounging in a living room. She was posing with her figure in profile as she sat on a cream-colored rug. Riso stretched her feet out in front of her and turned her chest toward the camera. She put one hand on the ground and held an ornament in the opposite while flashing a big smile for the camera. The backdrop of the photo was very festive, and it included a few trees that were decorated with white lights, colorful ornaments, and ribbons.

Riso flaunted her fit figure in a red bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The garment appeared to be constructed of a velvet fabric that added a sexy vibe. It was patterned with an intricate design that was a few shades darker than the base color. The piece had a set of thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, leaving her bronze arms in full view. It also had a deep V-neckline that dipped low on her chest and revealed an eyeful of cleavage.

The garment proceeded to fit tightly on her flat tummy, highlighting her trim waist and midsection. It featured a high-rise design that hit near her hips, leaving her slender legs on full display. She wore her long, brunette locks down and straight, and they spilled over her chest and back. Riso also rocked a bright red Santa hat with fuzzy white details to complete her ensemble.

In the caption of the photo, Riso wished her fans a “happy holidays” and used several hashtags. As of this writing, the update has only been live on the model’s page for a short time, but it’s earned more than 12,000 likes and 200-plus comments from her adoring fans. Most social media users complimented Riso on her bombshell body, while a few more took the time to wish her a Merry Christmas.

“You look so cute princess. I wish I could find you underneath of my tree!” one follower exclaimed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you,” a second social media user gushed.

“That’s one hot package I would love to open as a gift,” a third wrote with the addition of a trio of flames.

“Thank you beautiful what a wonderful Christmas gift So beautiful,” one more chimed in.