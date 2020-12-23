Ashley Graham Shares Seven Sassy Outfits That Show Off Her Shape In A New Instagram Video Clip

Ashley Graham shared seven sassy outfits that showed off her shape in a new Instagram video clip she created for Vogue Magazine. The gorgeous plus-sized stunner shared in the caption that she did not dress for her body type. Rather, she wore what she loved and what she felt beautiful in. She began her clip in a fluffy, white robe that was tied at the waist with a gold chain on her neck.

The video has had over one million views thus far.

In the first outfit, which Ashley said was her “never-off-duty model look,” the brunette mother of one son donned an olive green turtleneck top. That was paired with a leather jacket, black skirt, and chic gloves. Her tresses were worn parted in the middle and fashioned into slight waves that framed her face.

This was followed by a quick showcase of ensembles that looked both trendy and comfortable.

The second outfit was a pair of loosely, fitting green pants that had side pockets and were fitted at the ankle. Ashley added a flesh-toned top which hung off her shoulders and had the addition of sparkling rhinestones for a sassy dressed-up look.

To follow, Ashley donned an oversized yellow jacket next with light-colored, high heeled boots that came just under her knees. She added a nude tank underneath the topper.

The model showed off her shape in a black cropped tank with thick straps in the next fashion slide. It was paired with a floor-length shirt that had a gold design trim from the hip to the floor. She added a black purse with gold chain straps and cute kicks in the same color as her outfit.

Her most provocative look of all was a leather duo of a low-cut tank top with cutouts at the waist and pants in the same material that was worn with sky-high platform sandals. A tiny handbag completed the fashion look.

Ashley chose a lace bustier as the centerpiece of her final look. That was worn with a tan suit jacket, loosely fitting pants, and sneakers with a huge purse for essentials.

Her followers shared so many fabulous accolades regarding her style. Following are just some of their positive remarks.

“The rest of us wearing sweats/PJs all day every day add different fuzzy socks for some pizazz!” joked one fan.

“GIRL! You would look beautiful even if in a paper bag,” penned a second follower.

“Beautiful!!!!! I would love if you did a vlog with where you buy your clothes and how you get all together!!!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“My inspiration in style and life. Thank you for being you,” claimed a fourth fan.