Lexi Wood Shows Off Her Naughty & Nice Sides In Black Lace Lingerie

Lexi Wood went into full bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram share. The stunning brunette flaunted her incredible curves as she modeled a scanty ensemble.

In the sexy shots, Lexi looked to be ready for Christmas as she showed off both her naughty and nice sides in a black lace lingerie set made by Rihanna’s brand, Savage X Fenty.

The garment boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The one-piece featured nude panels on the sides and midsection as it wrapped snugly around her petite waist. It was also cut high over her curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs in the process.

In the first photo, Lexi sat in front of a Christmas tree with her legs apart and her knees bent. Her back was arched and her head was tilted while she wore a sultry expression on her face. She placed one hand in her hair as the other held a black pillow that read “naughty” in white letters.

The second shot featured Lexi sitting in the same location. She shifted her weight to the side slightly and brought one hand up to her mouth while she smiled for the camera. This time, she held a large white pillow with the word “nice” printed across it in red lettering.

In the background of the pics, a gray rug and a wooden side table were visible. Some large windows with white blinds and a metal decor piece could also be seen behind Lexi.

She wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Lexi’s over 1 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the photos. The pics garnered more than 33,000 likes and over 330 comments within the first day after they were shared to her feed.

“You so sweet,” one follower declared

“Always look so nice Lexi, in any attire,” another wrote.

“I love you so much,” a third comment read.

“The best beautiful girl,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in revealing outfits. She’s often seen flashing some skin in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lexi recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a bright red bikini and some black boots while playing in the snow. To date, that post has racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 600 comments.