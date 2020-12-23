Bethany Lily April Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In An Almost Sheer Bikini

Bethany Lily April is notorious for showing off her body in barely there outfits, and her latest upload was no different. On Tuesday, December 22, the British bombshell delighted her fans with a brand new Instagram post where she rocked a scanty bikini set that left little to the imagination.

In the update, Bethany wore a nude two-piece swimsuit that complemented her flawless complexion. The garment was semi-sheer and offered little coverage for her curves. The top boasted soft, triangle-style cups that were cut so small and failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. However, her nipples were secured and obscured from view from the pink shell design. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of her cleavage, which delighted many viewers.

The famous internet personality sported matching bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, accentuating her flat stomach. The swimwear had thin black straps that were tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The high cut also left plenty of skin exposed and helped highlight her thighs.

In the saucy snapshot, Bethany was captured at the edge of an indoor swimming pool. She was scantily clad in her swimwear as she struck a sexy pose. According to the geotag, she was at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Dubai.

In the first pic, she was sitting on the edge of the pool. She placed her left hand on her thigh, while her right hand was raised to the back of her head, grabbing parts of her hair. She looked to the side, sporting a serious expression. Her flawlessly fair skin appeared radiant in the shot.

The second snap featured Bethany in a different area. She could be seen leaning on a wall with her hands placed behind her back. The angle showed a closer look at her hourglass frame. The third image was similar to the first photo. The babe was back poolside, leaning backward with her hands supporting her body. This time, she looked straight into the camera and gave a smile.

Bethany wore her blond hair down and let its long strands fall on her back. She wore several accessories with her beach day look, including two necklaces and a pair of dainty earrings.

In the caption, the influencer wrote a short message about how she felt about 2020.

As of this writing, the new update has more than 118,000 likes and 1,800-plus comments. Bethany’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section with adoring messages and compliments. Some users raved over her enviable body, while a few followers opted to express their thoughts on the pics with a trail of emoji.

“You have me windswept,” a fan commented.

“Your beauty makes my knees weak,” wrote another follower.