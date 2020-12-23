Paula Manzanal Stretches In Tiny Bikini While Lying Poolside

Paula Manzanal tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers earlier this week when she teased them with a hot new update. The South American bombshell shared a set of photos in which she showed off her amazing figure by striking a sultry pose poolside while rocking a minuscule string bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The slideshow included two pictures, both of which featured her lying on her back on the edge of a swimming pool. Manzanal — who is best known for having been crowned Miss Peru in 2014 — was captured from the side, featuring the water in the background and part of the floor in the foreground.

In the first photo, Manzanal had her front leg bent up and back leg partially stretched out. She bent her elbows back, stretching her arms over her head. For the second, she had both feet on the ground and back arched considerably, propping her chest up.

Manzanal was dressed in an emerald two-piece bathing suit that added a pop of color to the picture. The top featured small cups that showed off her cleavage. Her matching bottoms had thin side ties that she pulled up high on her sides.

Her blond ombre hair was styled in soft waves that fell around her head, and she accessorized her look with small studded earrings.

Manzanal kept it simple in the caption, teasing her fans that it is “her life” and, therefore, she sets the “rules.”

Within a day, the pictures have attracted more than 34,800 likes and over 690 comments, proving her fans enjoyed her latest share. They flocked to the comments section to praise Manzanal’s enviable body and overall beauty. As usual, most messages were written either in Spanish or English, showing she has a broad fanbase.

“Paula you have the body of a goddess,” one user raved.

“Absolutely sexy,” replied another fan, including a string of fire emoji after the words.

“You’re freaking fire,” chimed in a third admirer.

“Life is better when spent by the pool,” added a fourth follower.

Manzanal is no stranger to posting photos of herself clad in swimsuits on her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a selfie that saw her in front of a large mirror as she used a professional camera to capture the snap. Her two-piece boasted a striking animal print in brown against an earthy orange tone, which complemented her complexion. The top featured two triangles tied together by a horizontal string that created an interesting design.