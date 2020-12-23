Maggie Lindemann Poses On Her Knees In ‘I Have No T*ts’ Crop Top, Sheer Fishnet Garment & Plaid Miniskirt

Maggie Lindemann took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer is getting ready to release her debut EP, Paranoia, next month and is using the social media platform to promote the upcoming project.

The “Knife Under My Pillow” songstress stunned in a black crop with thin straps that had the text “I have no t*ts” written across the front in white. The item of clothing was paired with an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved fishnet top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted plaid miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and showed off the tattoo inked on her right leg. Lindemann painted her nails with a coat of black polish and styled her long, dark straight hair down with a middle part.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two polaroid images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lindemann was captured posing on her knees in front of a plain backdrop. She parted her legs open and placed one hand on the floor while raising the other to the side of her face. Lindemann tilted her head back and gazed to her left. The snap featured a blurry filter, which set the mood for the pic.

In the next slide, the songstress remained on her knees and linked both her hands together. She continued to look in the same direction and gave fans a clearer view of what her top had written across the attire.

For her caption, Lindemann informed fans that it is exactly a month until her EP, Paranoia, gets released.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 152,000 likes and over 600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 152,000 followers.

“Queen, how can u be a cutie and at the same time a demon,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“U are my everything baby,” another person shared.

“You look perfect even in the photos without qualities! Maggie you are perfection in person,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m literally obsessed with u,” a fourth admirer commented.

Putting on an edgy display is nothing new for Lindemann. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut black bra top that featured lace detailing. Lindemann rocked what appeared to be black pants while accessorizing with a necklace. She wrapped a silver jeweled belt around her waist and opted for black fingerless gloves that had a red fishnet design over the top. Lindemann tied back dark hair but left the sides at the front down to frame her face.