Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Elena Samodanova Poses On A Pool Table After His New Flame Cassie Scerbo’s Piano Pose

The choreographer showed off her legs in a playful post on Instagram.

Gleb Savchenko’s estranged wife that Elena Samodanova showed off her legs in a new Instagram post, one week after the Dancing with the Stars pro’s new flame posed for a similar shot while on a romantic getaway with him in Mexico.

Elena, 36, took to her Instagram account to share a boomerang video of her kicking her leg up while posing on a pool table. The gorgeous blonde choreographer, 36, wore a magenta minidress with her sleeves and had her hair pulled into a side braid as she showed off her dancer’s legs while wearing strappy heels. Elena kicked her head back for the playful pose as she held on to a pool cue.

In the comments section, fans posted heart and fire emoji as well as supportive words for Elena one month after her split from her husband of 14 years. Some said they were happy to see Elena finally coming out from behind Gleb’s shadow.

“Yes!! It’s your time to shine now,” one fan wrote.

“Flaunt it like a boss!!!!” another added.

“Legs for days,” a third fan chimed in.

“No other woman that Gleb has can look as classy and gorgeous as you, such natural beauty,” another admirer wrote.

Elena’s playful post was shared on the same day that she filed for divorce from Gleb, with whom she shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. In papers filed in a Los Angeles court, Elena requested a dissolution of marriage with minor children, according to Us Weekly. The mom of two reportedly filed a request for mediation regarding child custody, visitation, and child support to form “a mutually agreeable parenting plan.”

It was last month that Elena and Gleb announced they were ending their marriage. Elena accused the handsome Russian dancer of “ongoing infidelity” throughout their union, as well as a “recent inappropriate relationship” that marked the last straw for her.

The new clip of Elena comes days after Gleb’s new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo, posed for a leggy shot during their couples trip to Mexico.

Cassie, 30, posed for the photo while laying on a piano at a bar in Cabo San Lucas, in an Instagram photo seen here. The Sharknado actress, who vacationed at the Le Blanc Resort with Gleb and DWTS lovebirds Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe, sprawled across the patterned piano and kicked one leg up while wearing a mini dress and sky-high heels.

“Happy girls are the prettiest,” she captioned the post.