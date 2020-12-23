Meg Kylie Rocks A Sexy White Bikini While Lounging On The Sand

Meg Kylie made her 852,000 followers happy with a brand new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on December 23. The social media influencer spent time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the update, Meg was snapped enjoying the sunny weather in her scanty ensemble. She sat directly on the fine, white sand with her knees bent and feet dipped in water. She leaned back and placed her hands on the ground to support her body. The babe tilted her head to the side with her eyes closed as she enjoyed the warm sunshine.

As the bright sunlight enveloped her body, her bronzed skin appeared glowing in the photo. The clear, turquoise blue water and rocks made up the background of the shot.

The bombshell rocked a scanty bikini that flaunted her bodacious curves. The top featured fully-lined triangle cups that barely contained her ample chest, leaving her cleavage on full display in the garment’s plunging neckline. Thin straps provided support and clung to her neck with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore matching bottoms. Like the top, the waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her hips. The low-cut waistline highlighted her flat stomach and abs. The piece also had high leg cuts that helped accentuate her lean legs. The bright-colored bathing suit was a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion.

Meg was also wearing a long sleeve shirt, which she unbuttoned and let its sleeves hang on her arms.

The influencer wore several accessories with her beach day look, including a long chain necklace and several rings. She left her brunette locks untied and unstyled. The ends looked wet from grazing the water.

In the caption, Meg wrote something about the sunny weather. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Perth, Australia.

The newest share quickly became a hit with her avid fans. As of this writing, the snapshot received more than 19,600 likes and an upward of 150 comments. Online supporters took the time to drop messages and compliments in the comments section, and most of them gushed over her fit physique and beautiful skin. Other followers chose to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

“The baddest on Instagram. You are on fire, baby girl! Keep them photos coming,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are perfection! I am so jealous of the warm weather in Australia. While you get a tan, I get paler and paler. Sad part is that it’s only the start of winter,” commented another follower.

“So hot!!! I normally don’t comment in on here, but wow!” gushed a third admirer.