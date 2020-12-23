‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Hope Gushes About Finn, Zende Ruffles Some Feathers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 23 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) gushes about Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Back at Forrester Creations, Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) will ruffle some feathers.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Hope won’t even notice the tension between Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). As far as Zende’s concerned, both Buckingham women have a place at Forrester Creations.

Hope Gushes About Finn

Hope credits Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) rapid recovery to Finn. Nobody even suspected that anything was wrong with the designer, except for the physician. Had it not been for Finn’s warning, she may not even have gone back to Thomas’s apartment.

When she called Finn after Thomas collapsed, he was quick to react. Finn’s timeous intervention and accurate diagnosis saved Thomas’s life. If not for the doctor’s care, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) may have had lost his only living biological parent.

So, when Hope sees Steffy, she will gush about her doctor boyfriend. She’s so glad that Steffy and Finn have hooked up. She believes that Finn’s an upstanding guy that she can be proud of. Hope is so glad that he’s nearly part of the family.

Of course, Liam and Steffy will share an awkward moment. They know that Steffy has already cheated on her boyfriend. If anyone ever finds out that they made love, both Steffy and Liam can kiss their relationships goodbye.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe becomes upset that Paris is still in LA and upending her life. pic.twitter.com/byuPQH60zg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 22, 2020

Zende Ruffles Feathers

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is frustrated because her sister is still in town, as seen in the image above. According to The TV Guide, Zende will walk in on a heated confrontation between the siblings.

Zoe doesn’t want Paris Buckingham (Diamond Whilte) hanging around at her work the whole day. She’s worked hard to achieve her position at the fashion house. Paris feels blindsided. She doesn’t know why Zoe’s acting so hostile.

When Zende walks in, he will immediately sense the tension between the sisters. While he may try to make light of the situation, Zoe may try to play it off as nothing. She’s also frustrated because Zende has been paying a lot of attention to Paris ever since she got engaged to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Of course, Zoe will be even more irked when she learns that Carter wants to offer Paris a position at Forrester Foundations. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Zende brings Paris along as his date to the annual Christmas dinner, Zoe will be ready to explode.