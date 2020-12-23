Gabriella Abutbol Sits With Legs Apart In Seriously Tiny Red Bikini

The Instagram model flashed underboob in a tiny two-piece.

Gabriella Abutbol didn’t leave much to the imagination on Instagram this week. The model wowed in a set of sizzling new bikini shots posted on December 22 as she posed outdoors on a chair with her legs apart.

The 25-year-old stunned her 1.8 million followers when she spread her toned pins with her pointed toes on the floor while sitting sideways on the black metal seat.

For the first shot, Gabriella rested her bent right elbow on the back as she placed her other hand on the seat. She put her jaw dropping curves on full display and rocked an underboob-baring red triangle top with thin strings around her torso and neck.

She matched with equally skimpy bikini bottoms that had two sets of strings tied into large bows over both hips that she pulled up to sit in line with her naval.

The former Beach Slap contestant gave the camera a sultry look with her long, brunette hair down and slightly curled as she parted her lips. She sat in front of an array of foliage with the bright blue sky visible in the distance.

In the second, she parted her legs a little more as her long locks blew in the breeze. She put her hands together while showing off her flat tummy and impressive abs.

For the third and final photo, Gabriella placed her hands on her knee and thigh and smirked at the camera as her skin glowed.

She tagged her location as “What’s The Tea.” In the caption, she asked her followers to share something that made them happy the day before. Many did, while others shared their praise for her bikini body, including fellow model Sofia Bevarly.

“Freaking smoke show!,” Sofia wrote with a heart eye face.

“Hot Tamale,” one person commented alongside a smiling face with three hearts around it.

“WOW,” another commented in all caps with several heart eye faces.

“Gabbbbyyy wowww,” a third fan wrote.

The upload proved a big hit. It received more than 109,000 likes and 715-plus comments in less than 16 hours.

Gabriella also wowed fans earlier this month when she showed off her pert booty in a revealing black-and-white derrière-baring ensemble.

The Instagram model lay seductively in front of a fire place as she read the book The Subtle Art Of not Giving A F*ck with her knees bent and her ankles crossed. She asked fans to share book recommendations with her in the comments section.