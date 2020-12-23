Holly Sonders Sits On Bathroom Counter In Lace Lingerie To Reveal What She Does Before Bed

Holly flashed her tan in a sheer bra.

Holly Sonders shared a sizzling new update with her more than 510,000 Instagram followers this week as she posed in skimpy lace lingerie to reveal the thing she does every night before bed. The stunning shot, posted on December 22, showed the former Fox Sports host in a sexy blue co-ord set as she dropped CBD Oil into her mouth.

Holly posed on the bathroom counter next to the white sink with a gold faucet. She bent her tanned, toned legs over the basin while barefoot.

She flashed her jaw dropping curves in a sheer lace bra with underwired cups, which plunged low to show her décolletage. It also had a cut-out over her chest and a thicker strap around her torso with ribbon straps over both shoulders.

The golfer paired it with matching skimpy panties that featured thin straps over her hips that highlighted her toned thighs.

Holly held the small, brown bottle with her left hand. She showed off her long manicure and held the dropper above her mouth, flaunting her muscular arms. She tilted her head up and showed off her fierce thick winged eyeliner with her long, brunette hair flowing over her left shoulder in what appeared to be a half up, half down style.

Holly leaned against a white wall in front of a large round mirror which gave a glimpse at her reflection.

In the caption, she admitted she takes “a few drops” of the oil every night before she goes to bed as she believes it “relieves any anxiety.”

The comments section saw plenty of praise for the 33-year-old Instagram model.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote with a red heart.

“Blue is hot,” another commented with two fire symbols.

“Love the pic holly,” a third fan wrote with four red hearts.

“That blue on you is perfection,” another comment read with a fire emoji.

The upload amassed more than 4,700 likes and over 80 comments, proving a hit with her followers.

Holly’s no stranger to getting pulses racing with sexy social media uploads. Earlier this week, she got in the Christmas spirit in booty-less lingerie while decorating her Christmas tree. She had her back to the camera and swished her long, brunette locks as she turned her head.

Holly posed in sky-high silver heels as she reached up to place ornaments on her very tall tree, which was decorated with red bows.

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS,” she wrote in the caption in all caps.