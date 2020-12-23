‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Rocks Plunging Bikini To Flaunt ‘Wedding Body’

The reality star showed some skin in Mexico.

Heather Rae Young proudly showed off her “wedding body” in a bikini in a stunning new Instagram upload posted on December 22. The Selling Sunset star wowed in a plunging two-piece during a festive vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 33-year-old kneeled on a padded sunbed by the beach and raised a glass to the camera. She showed plenty of her décolletage in the cleavage-baring dark turquoise top with thick straps over both shoulders and a criss-cross string over her chest to show a little more skin.

It perfectly highlighted her toned tummy, and she paired it with skimpy matching low-rise bikini bottoms that revealed her tanned and toned legs.

Heather gave a big smile and flashed her pearly whites with her long, blond hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Her skin glowed as she shielded her eyes with dark sunglasses.

The model and real estate agent folded her legs underneath her and rested on her right hand as she posed in front of the calm ocean water and sun loungers on the sand. She showed off multiple tattoos, including a musical note and paw print, on her left wrist and several gold bracelets while under a white umbrella.

Heather tagged the accounts of Montage Los Cabos and L*SPACE by Monica Wise on the photo, as well as that of her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa.

In the caption, she admitted she was trying to keep her “wedding body” despite being on vacation. She told her 1.6 million followers that she was planning for their big day.

She also shared a sweet Holiday message and wrote that she was “sending happiness.”

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages.

“Ooo ok Cabo looks good on you,” one person commented with four fire emoji.

“Beautiful Happy Holidays,” another wrote with two clinking glass emoji and two sparkling hearts.

“Wow you look amazing,” a third comment read with three double hearts.

“Gorgeous and glam’d,” another fan wrote.

The upload amassed more than 315 likes and close to 60,000 likes in just over 12 hours, proving a bit hit.

Heather and Terek got engaged in July, and the former revealed earlier this week that she doesn’t have to do much this festive season as the Flipping 101 star’s family will be taking care of the big day.

She told Page Six that she and her husband-to-be will have a quit Christmas Eve at their home in California before they’re joined by their families on Christmas Day.