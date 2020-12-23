‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Freak Out As ‘After The Final Rose’ Is Skipped On Tayshia Adams’ Finale

Viewers demanded 'closure' after Tayshia's season of the rose-filled reality show.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the finale of Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelorette fans were stunned by the sudden end of Tayshia Adams’ journey to on the ABC dating show.

After Tayshia got engaged to suitor Zac Clark, viewers hoped to get the highly-anticipated real-time update on the lovebirds via the traditional After the Final Rose special in which they talk about how their life together has been since The Bachelorette cameras stopped rolling. Instead, the rollercoaster of a season came to a screeching halt due to extreme circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and no After the Final Rose was filmed.

Just ahead of the finale, Bachelorette host Chris Harrison took to Twitter to reveal that there would not be an After the Final Rose sitdown.

“It pains me there’s no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season,” he tweeted. “Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn’t possible. But hopefully, we’ll be back for #TheBachelor.”

But not everyone got the memo.

On Twitter, viewers lashed out when they realized there would not be the traditional follow-up special after Zac’s proposal to Tayshia.

“No After The Final Rose?? Not even an update? I feel gypped. Are they even still together??” one viewer tweeted.

“HOW DARE THEY NOT GIVE ME AN AFTER THE FINAL ROSE I was all in on Zac and Tayshia #bachelorette,” another added.

“There was enough time for teenage boy drama on Men Tell All but not enough for After the Final Rose?! We need closure,” a third wrote.

Other viewers complained that Clare Crawley got an After the Final Rose episode after appearing on just three episodes of The Bachelorette, yet Tayshia got nothing. Others questioned why producers couldn’t have filmed a Zoom call to give viewers an update on Tayshia and Zac’s love story.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Fans did get an update on the couple via Tayshia and Zac’s Instagram stories. In videos shared to their social media stories, the couple hammed it up as they posed together while the bride-to-be flashed her engagement ring.

“Christmas came early,” Tayshia captioned the pic as her fiance beamed beside her.

“2021 we ready for you baby,” came another caption.

Fans know that nothing has been traditional this season on The Bachelorette. The show even started off with a different Bachelorette – Clare helmed the leading lady role for its few weeks of filming before Tayshia was brought in to replace her.