‘The Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams Says Of Zac Clark ‘He’s What I’ve Always Wanted’

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the finale of Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams, 30, said that Zac Clark, 36, is “what I’ve always wanted” in a new interview with People Magazine. This revelation came on the heels of the show’s shocking season finale where Zac put a ring on Tayshia’s finger after a tumultuous season that began when she stepped in for original star Clare Crawley, who fell hard for Dale Moss several weeks into her reign.

“If you had told me in March that I’d be getting engaged at the end of the year, I would not have believed it for a second,” said Tayshia to People. “But I want to experience life with [Zac] by my side. He’s what I’ve always wanted.”

“Just the way he was speaking to me, you could tell he had a maturity that I was really attracted to,” she continued to the publication of her attraction to Zac. “And there was something I couldn’t put my finger on. He had a mystery to him that I wanted to get to know more about. And him having the coin for me to throw in the fountain on the first night was simple and thoughtful. He tugged on my heartstrings with that!”

The couple put a ring on it in the finale, a stunning bauble from Neil Lane that was over 3 carats.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Zac got down on one knee and said to Tayshia that he came to be a part of this experience because he was supposed to meet her, wrote The Hollywood Reporter of the proposal. Zac continued and stated he was also supposed to fall in love with Tayshia and that he loved her because she believed in him.

Tayshia declared in response that she did not know if finding true love was possible. She also shared that Zac showed her she deserved love with a man who won’t run away.

The pre-taped ending of the dating franchise is typically followed by a live special where the new couple sits down with The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison and speaks about their relationship. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that idea was scrapped for health and safety reasons.

Chris said on Twitter after The Bachelorette aired that he was “pained” that there was no live special due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time. He added in the same statement that he was hopeful that the special would be back in time for Matt James’ begins his reign as The Bachelor, which begin January 4 on ABC.