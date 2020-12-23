Zac Clark’s Ex-Wife Says It Was ‘Shocking’ To Watch Him With Tayshia Adams On ‘The Bachelorette’

'The Bachelorette' suitor was married for three years.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the finale of Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Zac Clark’s ex-wife opened up about up about seeing him date Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette.

In a new interview, Zac’s ex, Jennifer Stanley-George, admitted it wasn’t easy to watch him date the Bachelorette beauty whom he ultimately proposed to on the finale of the rose-filled reality show.

Jennifer told Us Weekly that she has been a superfan of the ABC franchise for years and has watched every season. She found out her ex-husband was a suitor on the show when his face popped up on a cast list over the summer.

“I saw his picture, and I was like ‘Oh, OK!'” she told the outlet. “It’s been a little shocking and a little hard to watch. I won’t lie.”

Jennifer, who married Zac more than a decade ago after meeting him in college in Pennsylvania, clarified that she has “long” moved on with her life, but she did watch Tayshia’s season.

Jennifer admitted she has not talked to Zac in “so long,” although she has kept in touch with his sister. She also gave her seal of approval of Tayshia, saying The Bachelorette beauty “seems so sweet.”

The two were legally married for three years, during which Jennifer was completely in the dark about Zac’s issues with substance abuse.

“He lied to me about it for years,” she told Us. “Our entire relationship he lied to me about his drug use. I mean, I didn’t know. I was very naïve.”

On The Bachelorette, Zac came clean to Tayshia about his past addiction to pain medication, which was spawned after he had brain surgery. He then began using harder drugs before going to rehab.

Jennifer recalled that she does believe Zac is “a different person” today, although she added, “I just don’t know if he’s being completely honest and genuine on TV.”

Both Zac and Tayshia had previous marriages before getting engaged on The Bachelorette.