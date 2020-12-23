Tahlia Skaines Sizzles In A Booty-Baring Thong Bikini

Tahlia Skaines tantalized her Instagram followers today with a sizzling-hot snapshot that highlighted her round posterior. In the new update, the Australian bombshell rocked a scanty, bold bikini set that showcased her ample assets and killer physique.

In the new addition to her feed, the influencer wore a sexy red two-piece swimsuit. Her pose made it hard to see the front side of her top. From what was visible, the garment featured padded cups that hardly contained her ample chest. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of her cleavage, which was seen in the shot. The straps clung to her shoulders, while another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported a matching thong that showcased her pert derrière. The garment had a red base with various prints all over. It had little coverage, but the tiny piece of fabric covered what was necessary, as well as high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips. The thong perfectly showcased perky booty.

The fitness model was seen lounging on a white cushioned sunbed at a resort in Indonesia. According to the geotag, she was at Mrs. Sippy Bali. Several empty sunbeds and dining furniture were noticeable in the background.

Tahlia lay on her front and casually posed, bending her knees and raising her legs with her toes pointing upward. She propped her upper body up and used both of her arms as support. Her hands touched as she looked to her side, possibly at something that caught her attention.

She tied her platinum blond locks in a high bun, leaving some tendrils of hair hanging on the side of her face. She accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and sunglasses, which she wore on top of her head. Her nails were long and painted with a light polish.

In the caption, Tahlia expressed her longing for the Indonesian island. She also asked her fans whether they feel the same.

Within a few hours of going live, the brand new social media upload has racked up more than 5,000 likes and received over 60 comments. Tahlia’s online admirers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Many talked about her insanely toned body, while others went crazy over her cheeky display. Several fans also agreed with her about missing Bali.

“Ughhh, you’re to die for,” a fellow internet personality wrote.

“You are looking so sexy! Yes, I definitely miss Asia, and I cannot wait to travel again. I am hoping for 2021 to be a better year,” commented another follower.

“Oh, I miss your tropical posts. Your place there, too. Don’t worry. These bad times will not last,” a third fan added.