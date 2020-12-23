Abby Dowse Snaps A Flirty Selfie In Santa-Inspired Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings: ‘I’m Good At Being Naughty’

Abby Dowse has been keeping her Instagram followers on their toes with some seriously sultry Christmas-themed content lately, and her most recent upload on December 23 was no exception. The Aussie smokeshow thrilled her audience with a flirty mirror selfie wherein she sizzled in festive lingerie, showing off her bombshell curves and legs for days while posing on the floor.

The blond beauty rocked a racy Santa-inspired two-piece set from Fashion Nova, which arrested attention with a cupless bra that flaunted Abby’s busty cleavage. The red top censored her chest with a pair of black bands complete with shiny buckles, which created sexy cut outs that flashed plenty of underboob. A playful bow in the middle further drew the eye to her perky assets, as did the layered necklace adorning her décolletage.

The saucy lingerie also included skimpy, high-cut bottoms that appeared to feature an incorporated garter belt. The panties coordinated with the bra, sporting a red front that offered little coverage to her flawless figure and matching garters draping down her chiseled hips. Her waist was cinched with a wide Santa belt that perfectly mirrored those on her top, tying the look together.

Underneath, Abby wore fishnet stockings that emphasized her long, lean legs. She slipped on a pair of black high-heeled boots that reached her ankles and topped off the smoking-hot look with a sparkling red fedora.

The 31-year-old put on a tantalizing display as she sat on her hip with her knees parted. She leaned one hand on the carpeted floor, lifting up the phone with the other one and looking at her reflection as she snapped the pic. Her feet were closest to the mirror, giving fans an eyeful of her shiny platform boots.

The pose also highlighted her endless pins, as well as her taut midriff and the swell of her hip. Abby’s golden tresses cascaded from under the hat in frizzy curls that tumbled over her shoulder and arm. The minimalist, light-toned décor made her eye-popping outfit stand out even more, ensuring her killer curves remained in the spotlight.

The model accompanied the selfie with a sassy caption wherein she branded herself as “good at being naughty,” asking on which of Santa’s lists she belonged.

“You go on a list all on your own,” said one fan, regarding her words. “That gets you the VIP treatment you deserve,” they added.

“[You go on] My gorgeous list Abby because you are always stunning,” gushed another follower.

One fan responded to her caption with a quip.

“Why is Santa always happy? Because he knows where all the bad girls live,” they wrote. “Have a fantastic Christmas.”

Other admirers took the opportunity to lavish Abby with praise in the comments section, telling her she was “irresistibly beautiful.”

“Always looking amazing and bringing the good vibes,” read one of the numerous messages complimenting her beauty and fierce physique.

Abby has been serving up a slew of seductive holidays looks on her Instagram feed over the past two weeks. On December 12, the Aussie hottie tantalized followers with cleavage by sharing a full-body selfie in which she wore a semi-sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination. A more recent upload on December 17 saw the stunner posing on her knees in risqué Santa-inspired lingerie and thigh-high stockings.