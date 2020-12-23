NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Land Victor Oladipo And Myles Turner For Package Centered On Tim Hardaway Jr.

Despite the improvements they made in the 2020 offseason, the Dallas Mavericks are still not on the same level as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. In order to have a legitimate chance of competing for the 2021 NBA championship title, the Mavericks should continue looking for ways to surround Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis with quality players. In a recent article, Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated discussed how Dallas could land Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers before the 2021 trade deadline.

To acquire Oladipo and Turner, Trigg suggested that the Mavericks could offer a package centered on Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Pacers. In the proposed scenario, Dallas would be sending Hardaway Jr., one of James Johnson and Dwight Powell, a young player, and some future draft compensation to Indiana in exchange for Oladipo and Turner.

“People who like this current Mavs roster, including the Mavs front office themselves, might think that’s giving up a little too much for Oladipo, who will enter unrestricted free agency in the summer. (That free agency is one of the reasons Indy might be willing to listen to whatever offer.) But in our opinion, a deal of this kind would be a home run for the Mavs, especially if Oladipo looks like the Oladipo from two seasons ago.”

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

At first glance, it looks like the Mavericks would be giving up too many precious trade assets for Oladipo and Turner. However, as Trigg noted, the suggested deal is worth a try for a legitimate playoff contender that wants to boost their chances of capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 season.

Oladipo and Turner would both be incredible additions to the Mavericks. Their arrival in Dallas would make them a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor and significantly improve their performance on the opposite end. Oladipo may have had some ups and downs in the past two seasons, but if he returns to 100 percent health and regains his All-Star form, he would undeniably be an upgrade over Hardaway Jr. at the starting shooting guard position.

Meanwhile, Turner would solidify Dallas’ frontcourt, giving them an All-Star-caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Aside from being a floor-spacer, Turner is also a great rebounder and shot-blocker. Last season, he averaged 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

It would take some time for Oladipo and Turner to familiarize themselves with Coach Rick Carlisle’s system. However, once they mesh with Doncic, Porzingis, and Josh Richardson on the court, the Mavericks would have a starting lineup that has a realistic chance of beating any powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.