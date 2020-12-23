Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Insta-Buy Corset: ‘Looks Like I Won’t Be Able To Breathe’

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer has teased her 2.4 million followers once again with a scantily clad image. The update, which went live on Tuesday, December 22, showed the celebrity rocking an incredibly tight corset.

In the caption, Niece revealed that the item of clothing was pretty much an insta-buy as soon as she realized it was so formfitting that she wouldn’t be able to breathe properly while wearing it. According to the Instagram sensation, she then added it directly to her shopping cart in order to buy it on the spot.

The stunning corset was a black satin number that clipped up down the front. It also included boning over the top of nude-colored panels at the sides of the lingerie and plunged down so low that plenty of her ample cleavage was on display.

A matching neckpiece was also included in the purchase and she teamed this with some black panties and thigh-high stockings. As the photo was taken, Niece tugged down at her briefs, nearly exposing herself in the process.

Her dark hair was styled in gentle waves and parted to the side. She then pulled her long locks to the side and fastened them in a ponytail. Tendrils of hair had been pulled free and framed her face as the rest of it cascaded down over one shoulder.

The model stood in front of a plain wall and stared off at something in the distance as she impressed her intended audience.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within six hours, the photo had already racked up 73,300 likes and more than 670 comments from her adoring fans.

“So Divine,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow! Incredibly sexy,” a fan declared.

“Nice picture of you,” another user stated.

“Beautiful Goddess,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with a variety of different colored hearts.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words as a way in which to show their appreciation for the image. The most popular ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, the tongue-hanging-out one also saw a lot of attention in the comments section as well.

Niece regularly shares racy images to her official social media account that titillates her audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she posted a Christmas video with a twist. In the clip, she not only wore a sexy Santa outfit but she showed off plenty of her pert derriere as she adjusted the decorations on the tree. In the caption, she referenced a quote from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The tree topper was also the Witch-king’s mask from the same franchise.