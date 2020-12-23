Mandy Rose Tugs Gray Leggings While Showing Off Her Gains

Mandy Rose thrilled her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a sexy series of shots of herself showcasing her recent gains in a cute workout outfit.

The WWE wrestler posed in front of a tan wall wearing a heathered gray sports bra with a v-neck. The support garment showed off her ample cleavage and muscular arms. She paired it with solid gray workout leggings, which she tugged down with one hand, revealing her flat tummy and nipped-in waist.

In the first photo, Mandy held her phone for the old-school selfie with her fingers wrapped around a popped out device on the back of her device’s case. She wore a black mask with a Nike logo printed in white on one side. She also had a phone cord-style hair tie around one wrist. The wrestler sore her shoulder-length blond hair straight, and it fell from a side part, framing one side of her face.

Mandy turned around and held her phone over her shoulder while looking back for the second photo. The angle highlighted her particularly pert derrière, which rounded pleasingly in the pose. The leggings rose above her waist because she wasn’t tugging them down. She also flexed her arm to show off her cut triceps and back muscles.

The wrestler called attention to her sexy muscles, and her fans showed the photos a lot of love. At least 154,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 1,850 took the time to leave a positive comment. Many chose to use emoji like the flame and heart to express themselves.

“Why do you have a mask on? Can you get Covid from selfies now?” wondered one concerned fan, and Mandy replied.

“Lmao, maybe?!” she teasingly replied.

“The short hair, Mandy Rose, hits different. You look absolutely amazing! I adore that cut,” a second follower enthused, including a red heart-eye cat emoji.

“Wonderful! I hope one day I can have such a wonderful body,” wrote one inspired devotee who added red heart-eye smilies, a bicep, and hands clapping.

“You are so amazing, Mandy. You and Dana were so amazing in that match last night. You guys so deserve those titles. You look smoking hot,” declared an Instagram user who referenced her fight on Monday Night Raw this week.

Mandy regularly flaunts her curves in skimpy outfits, workout ensembles, and her wrestling costumes, which delights her fans. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a video of herself interrupting a match and beating opponents with a stick on last week’s Raw.