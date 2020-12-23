Qimmah Russo Flaunts Killer Cleavage And Famous Abs In Barely There Bikini Bottoms

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest tantalizing post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 22, saw the celebrity rocking a teeny bikini that flaunted her every curve.

In the caption, she further teased her fans by stating that regardless of what might think about her, the fact remained that they will still have her on their mind.

The Instagram sensation wore a skimpy pair of pale blue bikini briefs. The shoestring straps sat high over her toned hips and helped to highlight her chiseled thigh muscles as well as her famous washboard abs.

She teamed this with a crop top in a matching pattern. The front was open save for where it was tied in a bow. Because of this, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display as she held up her phone and took the series of selfies.

The first snap showed Qimmah leaning against the back of a chair, a trucker’s cap holding shown her dark curls. With her body turned slightly to the side, her legs and pert derriere became the focal point along with her plunging neckline.

The next two shots showed variations of this first one, giving only slightly different angles of her flawless figure.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within a mere four hours, the set had already garnered an impressive 34,700 likes and more than 470 comments from her dedicated supporters.

The vast majority of Qimmah’s fans couldn’t help but notice her stunning form and quickly stated as such in the comments section.

“Wow so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Baddest chic on IG,” a fan declared.

“Always thinking about you beautiful,” another user stated in relation to the fitness guru’s caption.

“Goddess of perfection,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several of the sparkling heart emoji.

Many of her followers decided to forego words and use emoji instead of words as a way to show their appreciation for the stunning update. The most often used were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, as what usually happens with any of Qimmah’s posts, the muscly arm one also saw a lot of attention as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday Qimmah impressed her fans with another set of teasing shots. Once again, she wore a skimpy bikini as well as the trucker’s cap from her latest update. However, she opted to sit spread-legged on a bar stool in that post. Needless to say, her admirers couldn’t wait to have their say on the racy shots.