Nancy Pelosi Immediately Agrees With Donald Trump’s Call For $2,000 Stimulus Check To Americans, Asks For Vote

Nancy Pelosi jumped at Donald Trump’s suggestion that Americans receive a $2,000 stimulus check in the newest coronavirus relief deal, noting her immediate agreement with the idea and calling for a House vote.

Trump demanded on Tuesday that lawmakers send a new version of the COVID-19 relief package, saying that the plans for a $600 check for Americans must be increased to $2,000.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said, via the Associated Press. “I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

As the report noted, Trump’s suggestion drew immediate approval from the House speaker, who wrote on Twitter that Democrats were ready to back the president’s proposal.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” Pelosi tweeted.

Many had spoken out about the small sum included for Americans as part of the new deal, noting that it was half the amount given in the initial stimulus and not enough for families struggling with paying bills or facing potential eviction.

Other Democrats appeared to join Pelosi in backing Trump’s call for a larger stimulus. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan said that she and fellow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had already drafted an amendment that would have allowed for a bigger check. It was not clear if it would have support among Republicans — or in the Senate, where it would also have to pass.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Pelosi had long been advocating for a new relief package that focused on giving direct aid to those impacted by the pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, she had previously pushed for $1,200 direct payments. This was a number that Trump had also agreed to during negotiations that stretched on for months after the initial relief package was passed in the first few weeks after lockdowns went into place across the country.

Trump raised other criticisms of the bill, which the Associated Press noted was the largest ever passed by Congress at close to 5,600 pages. He objected to foreign aid included in it, noting that lawmakers would not have had the time to read the entire piece of legislation before voting on it. He raised the idea of issuing a veto, which would require a two-thirds vote each from the House and Senate to override.