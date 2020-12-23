Paige VanZant Shows Off Luscious Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes While Performing Fun Dance Routine With Her Husband

Mixed martial artist Paige VanZant was in a reflective mood on Tuesday, December 22, as she took to social media to remember simpler times. VanZant uploaded a video to Instagram that saw her yearning for a pre-pandemic world while simultaneously performing a dance routine with her husband, much to the delight of her 2.7 million followers.

The footage showed VanZant and her spouse, Austin Vanderford, standing in the middle of a road that overlooked a scenic setting. It was a sunny day and they were out to enjoy themselves, which is why they started moving their hips and shaking their knees in time to DJ Regard’s hit anthem “Ride It.”

VanZant and Vanderford dressed down for the occasion as well, showing off their perfect figures in the process. VanZant wore a tiny leopard print tank top that showed off her toned stomach and chest area, all the while boasting a big smile on her face.

On the bottom half, she rocked some revealing daisy dukes that accentuated her enviable legs. The outfit was topped off with a pair of white sneakers and a blue cap.

Vanderford, on the other hand, only wore shorts, a cap, a necklace and sneakers. His chest and arm tattoos were also firmly on display along with his muscular arms and abs.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant noted that she expected the pandemic to be over a long time ago. However, even though it’s still ongoing and the world is a sad place as a result, she encouraged everyone to try and be happy. She also recommended that everyone busts out some moves, even though times are changing.

The clip was also popular among VanZant’s admirers. The video has received over 146,000 views and 17,000 likes as of this writing. Some social media users appreciated the goofy nature of the couple’s antics, while others simply commented on how great VanZant looked at the time.

“@austinvanderford we gotta work on those hips,” joked one Instagrammer, suggesting that the Bellator star’s dancing was poor.

“Is there anything you can’t do?” a second Instagram user asked, clearly in awe of their impressive moves.

“This is such a vibe,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

The happy couple has used social media to entertain their fans with plenty of snaps and clips lately, which will have undoubtedly helped some people cope with the stress of the pandemic.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, VanZant recently shared a snap in which her husband watched on as she posed in a figure-flaunting bodysuit. The image was more mysterious than their latest upload, but it was a hit.