Amanda Cerny Goes Braless While Dancing Around In A Star-Spangled Mini Dress With A Daring Front

Amanda took on a TikTok dance craze.

Amanda Cerny got dangerously close to revealing too much skin in her latest addition to her Instagram page, and her teasing performance was a huge hit with her 25.4 million followers.

The YouTuber put on a busty, braless display in a midnight blue mini dress decorated with a pattern of white stars in an array of shapes and sizes. The piece’s neckline plunged all the way down to its fitted waist to showcase the inner curves of Amanda’s bare, generously-sized assets. A short band embellished with a long piece of metallic hardware stretched between her collarbones. The detail kept the model from completely spilling out of her dress and flashing her viewers.

The dress’ long bishop sleeves kept Amanda’s arms more covered up, while the number’s skirt featured a flared style and a hemline that hit high on her upper thighs. She accessorized the star-spangled piece with a pair of oversize silver hoop earrings that had a textured appearance. Her brunette hair was fashioned in soft waves, and her thick bangs were curled.

The fitness influencer took part in a popular TikTok trend by performing a brief dance routine to the song “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Popp Hunna. Amanda’s stage was her kitchen, where she entertained her viewers with sassy choreography that included a lot of dramatic arm movements. She mimed inviting someone to jump in a vehicle with her before turning to the side. While holding her hands up in front her her like a chipmunk, she leaned forward and popped her derrière back a few times.

Amanda then crossed her arms in front of her body, mimicked rolling dice, and made a talking motion with both hands. After sliding her hands across her collarbones, she threw up two peace signs. She made one more crossing movement with her arms before concluding her performance by playfully hopping around.

It didn’t take long for Amanda’s dance video to earn upwards of 380,000 likes from her admirers, who also left hundreds of messages in the comments section. She clapped back at one Instagrammer who suggested that she needed to put a bra on.

“Hell no,” Amanda wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Most of her followers seemed to agree that she looked just fine without the supportive undergarment.

“Your chest is the best,” wrote one fan.

“If the milky way saw you it would be ashamed of its stars,” added another devotee.

