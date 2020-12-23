Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Fails Spectacularly

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 23, tease a wonderful day filled with Genoa City residents preparing for the upcoming holiday. Sharon finds herself in a bit of a mess when she unsuccessfully tries a new recipe, but Rey is there to help. Elsewhere, Nikki is disappointed that Victor wants to delay their trip to London, but he promises to make it up to her. Finally, Kyle and Summer find themselves needing a little help to pull off their Christmas surprises.

The Mustache has spent much of the year preoccupied with his troubled son, Adam. But as the season for giving nears, Victor (Eric Braeden) pulls out all the stops to give his lady love, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), the ultimate gift, according to SheKnows Soaps. She hoped to be in London for Christmas, but Victor has other plans in mind. Instead, he promises to be with her in Trafalgar Square for New Year’s.

Her husband’s promise doesn’t entirely mollify Nikki, but there’s no doubt that Victor will ensure she has a Christmas to remember. Certainly, they need some time together after spending the year dealing with Victor’s rare blood disorder, all the drama with Adam (Mark Grossman), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) being stabbed.

CBS

Looking ahead to starting their lives as a married couple next week, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) take a special first step by beginning new holiday traditions together. Rey’s family always made tamales, and Sharon tries her hand at them. Unfortunately for her and Rey, Sharon has no idea what she’s doing, and the tamales are not good.

Instead of it being a disaster, though, Rey offers to help make them with Sharon so that they can have the best tamales. It ends up being a sweet domestic moment between the couple just a few days before they will say, “I do.”

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) have amazing plans for each other’s gifts. However, they both end up running into snags that threaten to ruin everything. Luckily for both of them, their parents end up stepping up to help out. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack (Peter Bergman) team up to ensure that their children have the presents that they want to give their significant others for the holiday.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) also finds himself asking Jack for some advice regarding Phyllis. It’s been a while since Phyllis and Jack were married, but they’re able to get along beautifully now. Could there be a romance brewing between them again, or are Phyllis and Nick solid this time?