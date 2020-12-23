Jessica Alba, 39, Slays In Two Unique White Bikinis While ‘Tryin’ To Serve All The Lewks’

Jessica appeared on the cover of 'Women's Health Magazine.'

Jessica Alba looked dreamy in white ahead of Christmas while posing for a Women’s Health Magazine feature. On Tuesday, the Sin City star shared an addition to her Instagram page that showed her rocking two different snow-colored bikinis for her photoshoot with the publication.

Jessica, 39, slayed on the cover in a unique two-piece that included a skintight crop top with short sleeves. The garment featured a high neckline, textured detailing on the front, and a wide band underneath the bust. Her bottoms were a high-waisted style that covered her navel. The sides were cut high on the legs to perfectly showcase her toned thighs. She accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Jessica wore her highlighted hair styled straight and arranged with a center part. It appeared as though a wind machine was being used to blow her silky tresses back. She stood with her legs apart and her left knee bent. Her left hand rested on the inner part of her corresponding thigh. The L.A.’s Finest actress flashed a big smile at the camera while posing in front of a few tall green plants with thick stems and massive leaves.

For her follow-up photo, Jessica moved to an area where she was surrounded by verdant foliage, as well as a few vibrant pink flowers and tropical shade trees. She posed with her back against the trunk of a tree with roots that were wide enough for her to stand on. She placed the bottom of her left foot against the tree’s fine-textured bark. Her right hand was positioned behind her head so that her elbow pointed forward.

Jessica’s second swimsuit featured a top with a distinctive X-shaped front that formed an off-the-shoulder silhouette. The sides of the sleeves and the bathing suit’s matching bottoms were both accented with crisscrossing strap details. For her bling, she wore a much larger pair of silver hoops in her ears. She was photographed smiling while she gazed up and away from the camera with a dreamy expression on her face.

In her caption, the Honest Company founder joked that she was a “mama tryin’ to serve all the lewks.” She also encouraged her fans to check out her Women’s Health Magazine story to read up on all the big changes that she’s made in her life since the COVID-19 pandemic began. One of them was to focus more on self-care, which for her can look like performing breathing exercises while holding crystals or indulging in a mini pampering session in the morning by putting on a moisturizing face mask.

Jessica revealed that she has relaxed her exercise routine somewhat, and one of the fitness discoveries that she made during lockdown was reformer Pilates. As reported by The Inquisitr, she’s also stated that she’s a big fan of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts.