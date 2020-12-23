Ashley Resch Shows Off Pert Derriere In Highly Reflective Skintight Pants: ‘It’s A Lil Winter Wonderland Here’

It seems like Canadian Instagram sensation Ashley Resch will get a picture-perfect Christmas this year. Sharing an update with her 945,000 followers, the model rocked a skintight pair of black leggings as she stood outside in the newly-fallen snow.

In the caption, she declared that it was a little “winter wonderland.” Needless to say, her fans quickly agreed with the statement as well as making plenty of comments about the gorgeous model.

Ashley wore a warm jacket that featured the Louis Vuitton pattern. She placed her hands in her pockets in order to keep them warm in the wintery conditions. However, for many, it was all about the formfitting leggings that clung tightly to her legs and were that shiny that they reflected the surroundings quite dramatically.

The celebrity stood in front of a white house with wooden sidings. Next to her was a huge snowdrift that had made its way to the front of the house.

Two photos were shared in Ashley’s latest update. The first showed her looking back over one shoulder at the camera lens as her golden curls framed her face. In the next shot, she smiled broadly and looked out over the snowy landscape.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. In well under an hour, the set had already racked up more than 3,500 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Walkin’ in the winter wonderland,” one follower wrote, referencing the lyrics from the famous Christmas song.

“Beautifully gorgeous as always Ashley,” a fan remarked before wishing the celebrity a “Merry Christmas.”

“Those pants are so hot,” another user stated.

While many commented on Ashley’s clothing and general good looks, another eagle-eyed fan noticed the reflection of the cameraperson in Ashley’s attire.

“Those pants got a nice reflection,” they wrote.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular ones used were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, considering the skintight pants, it came as no surprise that the peach emoji got a serious workout in the comments section as well.

Ashley often flaunts her enviable curves when sharing content with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently rocked a bright blue bikini that was in direct contrast to today’s wintry content. In that pic, she held a snow cone and leaned against a wall as she showed off her toned body.