Camila Bernal Flaunts Cleavage In Animal-Print Bikini As She Teases Fans: ‘You’re Lacking Some Vitamin Me’

Instagram model Camila Bernal has teased her 1.4 million followers with her latest bikini update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, December 22, showed the celebrity reclining on a boat and flaunting her enviable curves.

In the caption, she cheekily commented that her fans had a serious vitamin deficiency and that deficiency was actually her. Needless to say, her fans quickly agreed with the lack of “Vitamin me.”

Camila, who has been vacationing in Dubai, wore a unique animal-print bikini that featured black sections overlaying the top. Diagonally opposed on each cup, the leopard-print peeked out to contrast against the blocks of color. Shoestring straps tied up around the model’s neck and secondary straps joined the cups. However, a great deal of Camila’s cleavage and underboob was still on display.

The matching briefs sat high over her curvaceous hips as she reclined sideways on the boat. One hand supported her weight, while the other rested on her tanned hip. The alluring pose helped to highlight her hourglass figure as well as her flat stomach.

She completed the look by wearing a black leather bucket hat and large sunglasses. Her dark locks were straightened and hung down her back as she posed. A gentle breeze also kicked up a few loose strands and one danced across her neck.

A vibrant blue sky and soft wisps of clouds filled a lot of the background, for those who could look beyond Camila’s stunning beauty. In addition, a cityscape could be seen along the edge of the water.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only too a single hour for the set to gather 9,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring supporters.

“I think so,” one follower wrote in the comments section, obviously agreeing with Camila’s caption.

“Very beautiful,” a fan remarked.

“FLAWLESS,” another user stated in all-caps.

“Gorgeous gorgeous woman,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the fire emoji at the end of their statement.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red hearts emoji.

Camila has been teasing her fans with snippets of this bathing suit over the last few days. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she showed off plenty of sideboob in a side-on shot. The day before that, she also knelt on all fours as she gave another view of the outfit. Today, finally, she revealed a front-on shot that showed off the final details of the stunning swimsuit.