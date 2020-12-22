Colombian Model Sara Orrego Smolders In Plunging White Swimsuit

Sara Orrego sent temperatures soaring on Monday, December 21, when she shared a hot new post with her 1.6 million Instagram followers. The Colombian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to post a series of smoldering photos that saw her clad in a plunging swimsuit that bared her cleavage as she showed off her modeling skills.

The four photos were professional shots that captured Orrego striking different poses in front of a netted material. The team placed a light source to the right of the frame, which cast interesting shadows on the back wall and against the model’s skin.

In the first snapshot, Orrego kicked one leg to the side and her hips in the opposite direction, placing her hands on her waist. She leaned her torso slightly, further emphasizing the natural curves of her body. Her head was turned to the right as she looked at a point in the distance with her lips parted.

Orrego sported a stylish white one-piece bathing suit that complemented her sun-kissed skin. It boasted a neckline that dipped to the her stomach, showing off quite a bit of her chest.

Orrego wore her brunette tresses swept dramatically to the side and styled in soft waves, which she pulled over her right shoulder.

She accessorized her look with a long chain necklace that sat between her breasts and a shorter one that drew attention to her collarbones.

The post proved to be popular with her loyal fans. In under a day, it has attracted more than 90,000 likes and upwards of 650 comments. Most of them took to the comments section to rave about Orrego’s good looks and to express their overall admiration for her.

“Nooooo [heart-eyes emoji] you look so [top] in all of these pictures,” one user wrote, using the emoji with the word and an arrow pointing upward.

“The most beautiful thing I’ve seen today,” chimed in another fan.

“Wow what a beauty. I think I should move to Colombia,” a third user replied.

“Have a good night, you look beautiful and unique like always,” added a fourth admirer.

