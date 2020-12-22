Ted Cruz Is ‘Positioning Himself To Win’ The GOP’s 2024 Presidential Nomination, Commentator Says

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich believes that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is on track to secure the Republican Party’s nomination in the 2024 United States presidential election.

“Ted Cruz is positioning himself to win the nomination in 2024,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “He was only guy I thought could beat Trump in 2016. Most don’t know how genius Cruz is unless you were immersed in wonky SCOTUS stuff. Seems like normal guy, he ain’t. He’s putting in the work. I’m watching closely.”

According to the commentator, the lawmaker is learning how to best craft his public image.

“Cruz is a legitimate intellectual and it showed,” he tweeted. “He had to learn to tone that down and balance being smartest guy in room with not coming off as try hard folksy. He’s getting there.”

Cruz has long been rumored to be eyeing a 2024 run after failing to secure the GOP’s nomination in 2016, which saw Donald Trump win and go on to win the general election. Along with Cernovich, author Tomi T Ahonen believes that Cruz is a frontrunner for the GOP’s 2024 nomination.

“The most obvious 2024 candidate for Patriot Party is Ted Cruz, finished 2nd against Trump,” he tweeted last week. “Or Marco Rubio. Most obvious 2024 candidate for rump-GOP is Romney who clearly wants to run again. Could be Kasich. So 2024 election could be Biden vs Romney vs Cruz.”

Cruz will be up for a third Senate term in 2024, which would make 2024 an ideal time to make a bid for the presidency. But Southern Methodist University professor Cal Jillson previously noted that the politician would have to play his cards right to ensure that he doesn’t clash with Trump — his closest competitor in the 2016 primary who is not known for going easy on those that try to take the spotlight from him. Although Trump has allegedly floated a 2024 bid, Axios claimed that the president is now planning to hold off on deciding whether to announce another campaign for the time being.

According to The Texas Tribune, Cruz’s recent political moves have been laying the groundwork that could benefit a 2024 run. He notably spent time on the campaign trail in November for Senate colleagues facing stiff competition and launched a fundraising committee to raise money for GOP congressional candidates. The senator has also supported Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden. The publication claimed that this decision is likely a “recognition” that Trump will remain a political force in the party indefinitely.