Pia Mia Puts On A Sexy Display In A Rolled Tank Top & Baggy Jeans

Pia Mia went casual but still looked incredibly sexy in the latest update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model’s post included three photos, including two selfie-style shots.

The first image in the set saw the singer posing in front of a mirror. She held her left hand beside her face and draped the opposite near her hip. Pia stood with her chest facing toward the camera, directing her attention at the phone screen in front of her to ensure she snapped the perfect angle. The second image in the deck saw the model posing in the same spot, but her pose was slightly altered.

Pia flaunted her bombshell curves in a skimpy outfit that did her nothing but favors. On top, she sported a tight black tank top that fit her figure like a glove. It had a straight neckline that showed off a tease of her collar, and its thick straps were tight on her shoulders, leaving her slender arms in full view. The model wore the garment’s front tied a few inches above her navel, exposing her toned abs for her fans to admire.

Pia teamed the look with a pair of jeans that had a dark wash. The garment was worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. It had belt loops and a silver button that held the pants up. The piece proceeded to fit loosely on her legs, giving it a boyfriend feel. Pia pulled back her long, blond locks with a center part into a tight bun. She added a few bold accessories to her look, including a set of layered necklaces that added the perfect amount of bling. She also wore a large diamond ring on one finger.

The last photo in the series included a box of products from a promotion with Ipsy. Within a matter of minutes, the upload has amassed more than 10,000 likes and 60 comments. Some Instagrammers applauded Pia’s fit figure while a few more commented on the giveaway that the singer was a part of.

“Obsessed with your style and beauty,” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Omg it’s been a while. You look like such a kween, i love this,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“YOU’RE AN ANGEL. AMAZING ANGEL,” a third social media user exclaimed with a few flames.

“Your face is perfect. I am honestly obsessed with you, like omg, perfect girl,” one more complimented.