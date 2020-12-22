Christine Quinn Radiates Beauty In Sleeveless Pink Dress For ‘Grazia’

Christine Quinn, who is best known for starring on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself that took place for Grazia’s U.K. issue. The blond bombshell is the publication’s latest cover star and looks drop-dead gorgeous in the photoshoot.

Quinn stunned in a long pink dress with no sleeves. The item of clothing’s bodice was fairly tight-fitted while the bottom half was a lot looser. Quinn’s attire featured a colorful glittery floral print across the front that dazzled in the light. She rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of red polish and accessorized herself with a jeweled bracelet and earrings. Quinn styled her luscious locks that fell down to her waist in waves and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to five bits of content within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a plain backdrop with a green plant growing up the wall. Quinn was photographed with a bright circular spotlight shining on her, which helped showcase the detailing of her attire more. The reality star raised both her arms above her head and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and head tilted up slightly.

In the next two slides, Quinn pulled up her dress and flashed a radiant smile, showing off her perfect pearly white teeth.

In the final two frames, she attached two short clips that saw her posing in motion.

Quinn geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where the snapshots took place.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more 10,000 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“I love love all of them. The modern Cinderella,” one user wrote.

“Girl you look amazing in all three. Fabulous article too,” another person shared.

“I personally love this the pink color looks fabulous on you!! This pic is so sweet and artistic,” remarked a third fan.

“You can literally work in a movie as a Princess,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Quinn also wore a gold pantsuit for the issue. She teamed the ensemble with a shimmery blazer and matching pants. Quinn opted for a black shirt and large black bow while sporting her wavy hair down. She completed her outfit with heels and posed in front of a lit-up Christmas for a series of festive images.