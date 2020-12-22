Abby Dowse Teases Massive Underboob In Latest Poolside Update

Instagram sensation Abby Dowse has flaunted her enviable curves yet again in front of her 2.6 million followers with her latest bikini update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, December 22, was an instant hit with her dedicated supporters

In the caption, the model wished for everyone to have a “wonderful day.” She then tagged Oh Polly swimwear, giving her fans an indicator of where to head should they want to replicate the stunning look.

The Aussie bombshell wore a bright purple micro bikini that very little to the imagination. The top featured a square neckline that showed off a little of the celebrity’s ample cleavage. However, it was the underside that really drew in everyone’s attention. Cut remarkably high, plenty of Abby’s underboob was on display as she stood on the stairs of an inground pool and pouted at her intended audience.

The bikini bottoms sat high over her tanned hips and her flat stomach was also on display as she rested her fingers along the edge of the briefs.

Abby’s wild blond locks hung free, parted haphazardly in the middle before tumbling down around her face and shoulders. She completed the look with a few delicate chains worn around her wrist and neck.

A cloudless sky could be seen in the background as the celebrity cooled off. Beads of water ran along her smooth thighs, indicating that she had, at one point, stepped further into the water but, with her hair still dry, she had not yet taken the final plunge.

Abby’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. it only took an hour from posting for the image to rack up well over 11,000 likes and more than 280 comments from her enthusiastic fans.

“You are a dream,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“XXX,” a fan declared.

“XXX,” another user stated.

“Wow look at you,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a long row of the heart-eyes emoji for further emphasis to their words.

In fact, many of her supporters decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji.

Abby often causes a stir when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the day she posted another update while wearing the same bathing suit, this time showing off her pert derriere as she sat on the edge of the pool. In the caption of that one, she asked if those following her wanted to come for a swim. Needless to say, many of her followers replied in the affirmative.