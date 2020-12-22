Brit Manuela Flaunts Enviable Physique In Plunging Crop Top And Skintight Leggings

Fitness star Brit Manuela uploaded some revealing new photos of her fit physique in a scanty ensemble on Tuesday, December 22, impressing thousands of her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was snapped on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, according to the post’s geotag. The three-slide series showed her striking several eye-catching poses that showed off her famous figure.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she placed one leg in front of the other. She tugged on her bottoms with her left hand and cocked one hip. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted and looked away from the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second photo, except that time she grabbed her locks with both hands and looked down in front of her. She had her arms down by her sides while looking down once more in the third snapshot.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled straight as they fell around her back. She added some glamour to her look by rocking perfectly manicured light-pink nails.

Brit’s toned physique was on display in a scanty, black, workout ensemble from My Protein, a health and fitness supplement company. Her sports bra featured two double-straps that went over her shoulders, and a cropped body that drew the eye to her chiseled midsection. She combined the top with high-rise leggings that tightly hugged her curvy hips and pert booty.

She finished the look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a necklace.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that she would be in the City of Angels soon. She also tagged My Protein and provided social media users with a discount code for their products.

The photo set was met with a great deal of support from social media users, garnering more than 11,000 likes in just 30 minutes after going live. Dozens of fans also commented under the post to verbalize their admiration for the model, her body, her gorgeous looks, and her athletic attire.

“How are you so perfect,” one Instagram user inquired, following with a string of yellow heart emoji.

“Brit your bod is literally goals,” a second fan chimed in.

“Most beautiful model in the world,” a third admirer gushed.

“Role model and motivation for life,” a fourth individual asserted, filling their comment with a string of red heart symbols.

The bombshell has sent plenty of pulses racing with spicy content on Instagram this week. Just yesterday, she posted several photos of herself in a minuscule silver lingerie set.