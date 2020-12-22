Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Elena Samodanova Spotted Kissing ‘DWTS’ Troupe Dancer In Mexico Days After Couples Trip

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro's estranged ex reportedly got cozy in Cabo with one of his friends.

Gleb Savchenko’s estranged wife Elena Samodanova was spotted getting cozy in Mexico with a Dancing with the Stars alum.

A few weeks after announcing her split from her husband of 14 years, the gorgeous blonde choreographer, 36, was seen on the beach in Cabo San Lucas kissing dancer Vlad Kvartin, 25, in a photo published by Page Six.

Vlad was a troupe member on Dancing With the Stars during Season 28 in 2018 and is a friend of the Savchenkos. The former couple even attended his birthday dinner together earlier this year.

Erik Voake / Getty Images

In the new photo, Elena wore a red swim coverup and held a drink in her hand as she leaned in for a kiss from Vlad, who was wearing swim trunks and a hat and holding a cocktail on his hand. The two were standing in the sand with the ocean nearby as a paparazzo caught them as they were about to kiss.

The surprising snap of Elena was posted days after Gleb was photographed on a couples trip in Mexico with his new girlfriend, Sharknado actress Cassie Scerbo, and fellow DWTS celebs Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause. In one paparazzi pic, Gleb was seen kissing Cassie as they spent the day on a yacht.

David Livingston/Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Longtime fans of the dancing couple were initially shocked by how quickly Gleb seemingly moved on from his marriage, even after Elena accused of him of having “a recent inappropriate relationship.” Many people assumed the Russian dancer had an affair with Chrishell because they partnered together on the ABC ballroom competition, but the Selling Sunset star quickly revealed that she was actually dating his best friend Keo.

The new photo of Elena is surprising, as it came a few days after she posted a lengthy Instagram Live in which she denounced dating while still legally married to her husband of 14 years. In a Q&A with fans, Elena explained that in Russian culture it is disrespectful to date while still legally married and she hinted that she planned to wait until her divorce was final to begin dating.

Elena’s getaway must have been a quick one. While Page Six noted the cozy Cabo pic with Vlad was taken on Monday, on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Elena filed for divorce from Gleb in Los Angeles, one month after accusing him of ongoing infidelity during their marriage. Gleb’s Instagram story showed that he spent the day with the couple’s daughters, Olivia and Zlata, as his ex filed for divorce.