Sierra Skye Flaunts Pert Derriere By Kneeling In Risque Lace Lingerie

On Tuesday, December 22, American model Sierra Skye made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a suggestive snap for her 4.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 25-year-old posing in what appears to be a living room. She kneeled on the floor in front of a coffee table with wrapped presents and a decorated artificial pink Christmas tree to her right. Stockings hanging on a fireplace could also be seen in the background.

Sierra flaunted her fantastic figure in white lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, featured a lace bralette with cut-out detailing, a pair of matching thong underwear, and a coordinating garter belt. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. The color of the risque garment also beautifully complemented her bronze skin. The model finished off the sexy look with hoop earrings, delicate layered necklaces, a silver chain bracelet, and a toe ring.

For the picture, she faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She arched her back and grabbed a handful of hair, as she spread her legs.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the fact Christmas is just days away. She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes. Quite a few of Sierra’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Magnificent beautiful lady,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You’re so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with both a red rose and a pink heart emoji.

“I love this picture. Cute and sexy,” remarked another admirer.

“You are stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Sierra has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a pink bikini. That post has been liked over 74,000 times since it was shared.