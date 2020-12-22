Chanel West Coast Slays In Skintight Jeans & Over-The-Knee Boots: ‘Turtleneck Season’

Chanel West Coast was dressed to impress in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The rapper’s most recent share included two images that saw her in a curve-hugging outfit.

The first photo in the deck showed Chanel posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a wall that was decorated with black and white wallpaper. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Aspen, Colorado. The songstress stood in front of an emerald green couch that was decorated with frilly pillows. Chanel put one arm near her side and grabbed her pocket with the opposite finger.

She showed off her fit figure in a sexy outfit that did her nothing but favors. On her upper-half, she wore a bright white top with a turtleneck that covered her collar. Its sleeves were slightly loose on her figure, and she wore it tucked into her bottoms.

She teamed the look with a pair of curve-hugging jeans that were tight on her lower half. The garment had a dark wash that gave it a dressed-up look. It had a thick waistband that was tight on her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her shapely thighs and she completed her ensemble with a pair of over-the-knee boots with a large heel. She added a pop of color with a red belt and matching purse.

Chanel wore her long, dark locks with a middle part, and her mane spilled over her shoulders and chest. She added a fuzzy, white headband to keep some of the hair out of her face. Chanel also rocked a large pendant necklace, which provided just the right amount of bling. The second photo in the series captured Chanel in the same, sexy look but she altered her pose, sitting down on a couch.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with praise. Not long after the update was shared on her feed, it has amassed more than 30,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Chanel’s outfit while a few more raved over her figure.

“Still looking FAB. Love You,” one social media user commented with a few kissy face emoji.

“Saw you the other day at Prada in aspen! You are even more beautiful in real. Slay it, girl,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“I would love to have you for Christmas. You are so stunning,” a third follower wrote with a few red hearts.

“You’re in my state. Omg love you Queen,” one more exclaimed.