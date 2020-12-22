Nikita Dragun & Saweetie Turn Up The Heat In Cut-Out Jeweled Bras For A Series Of Sexy Pics

Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a series of sexy pics with the rapper Saweetie. The duo is no stranger to taking risks with their choice of fashion and opted for a revealing number for the latest post shared.

Dragun stunned in a blue cut-out bra that featured jewels all over and little gems hanging off. The garment featured straps that went across her chest and around her neck. The skimpy number revealed her chest as well as her stomach. She teamed the look with matching panties and blue feathered chaps. Dragun wore mid-length nude-colored sleeves that were decorated with gems and rocked acrylic nails with a coat of polish. She accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and wrapped a sheer belt with a buckle around her waist. Dragun styled her straight, shoulder-length pastel green ombre hair down for the occasion. She is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos inked on her left thigh and ribs.

Saweetie also dazzled in a baby pink cut-out bra and panties with the same style of decoration. The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker rocked pink feathered chaps and similar mid-length sleeves. She sported acrylic nails with white polish and opted for pink shoulder-length locks. Saweetie accessorized with large hoop earrings, rings, a watch, the same see-through belt, and a necklace featuring a pendant.

Dragun treated her followers to ten images within one upload.

In the first shot, the pair were captured in the street at night. Saweetie flashed both her middle fingers while Dragun placed her hand on her hip. Saweetie sported a smirky look while tilting her face to the side. Dragun stared directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, they both stood back to back and gazed over their shoulders. Dragun showed off her dragon tattoo on her right thigh and raised her arm slightly.

In the fourth frame, Saweetie crouched down in the middle of the road while Dragun remained standing with both her arms raised to her head.

In the seventh pic, the duo shared a sweet hug that saw Saweetie flashing a huge smile and showing off her pearly whites.

In the ninth photo, Dragun posed solo in front of a lit-up backdrop. She was snapped applying lipgloss while fiercely eyeing up the camera.

The upload quickly caught the attention of many and racked up more than 702,000 likes and over 14,600 comments within an hour.

“Queen,” one user wrote.

“Y’all do look cute,” another person shared.

“Beautiful,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.