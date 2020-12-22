Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Muscular Legs In A Skimpy Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Anna Nystrom’s most recent Instagram share saw her trading in her workout attire for something that was even hotter. The model and social media influencer showed off her incredible figure in a tight dress in the smoking hot December 22 share.

The image captured Anna posing with her body in profile. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Stockholm, Sweden, where many of her posts are tagged. She stood in front of a large, brick building with a few stone statues in front of it. She had great posture and stood straight, extending her arms over her head and gathering her hair in one hand. She closed her eyes and tilted her chin toward the ground.

The model showed off her amazing physique in a tight dress that did her nothing but favors. The champagne-colored garment clung tightly to every single inch of her figure, allowing her to flaunt her bombshell curves. It had a scooping neckline with fabric that gathered around her collar and a set of thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms in full view. The back of the garment was open, allowing her to show off even more skin.

The dress proceeded to fit tightly on her tummy, highlighting her trim midsection. The bottom of the outfit had an asymmetrical cut, and half of it nearly grazed the ground. The other side of the piece hit high on her leg, leaving her shapely thighs on display.

Anna wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a blond ponytail. She added sexy, loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

As of this writing, the post has only been shared on her feed for a few hours, but it’s earned more than 53,000 likes and 650-plus comments. Some social media users complimented her amazing body, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“This is amazing!!! You look so good!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of black hearts to the end of their comment.

“Ur like a picture of grace and beauty. I am a big fan of yours,” a second social media user applauded.

“Wow you look so beautiful. I love you so much my dear,” another Instagrammer complimented with a few flames.

“You look like you could be one of the statues,” a fourth complimented.

