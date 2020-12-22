WWE’s Charlotte Flair Flaunts Her Enviable Assets In Unbuttoned Suit Jacket & Tiny Shorts

Charlotte Flair celebrated her latest title win with a display deserving of a champion on Tuesday, December 22. The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion took to Instagram and shared a series of glamorous snaps with her 4.3 million followers, letting them know that she was back and on top again.

The first image depicted Flair walking through WWE’s backstage area carrying her gold and checking the time. She held her title belt in her right hand and showed off a shiny gold Rolex watch on the opposite wrist. She exuded the class of a champion, and her outfit only further boosted her commanding aura.

Flair wore an extravagant blue and purple suit with tiny matching shorts that showed off her long, enviable legs. She topped off the ensemble with some black heels that exposed most of her feet while she walked through the arena commanding respect.

The second snap was a carbon copy of the first, albeit with “The Queen” captured closer to the camera. While the photo didn’t differ much from its predecessor, it gave Flair’s admirers a closer look at her assets and swag.

In the third photo, Flair lowered her arm to give fans a clear shot of her attire. This picture displayed the black lingerie that she wore under her suit. The blond bombshell flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, along with the gold necklace that dangled from her neck. The fourth image was similar but no less impressive.

In the accompanying caption, Flair referenced an ITZY anime song and credited Zhivago for the outfit. Her admirers responded positively to the upload as well. As of this writing, over 107,000 people have hit the like button, and many of them also took the time to leave some kind words in the comments section.

Danielle Moinet, formerly known as Summer Rae in WWE, responded via her own Instagram. “OKAY LEGS,” she declared in all caps.

“Oh this outfit,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Queen, [you] don’t know how much I’m happy [you] returned,” gushed another Instagram follower.

Flair returned to action at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view, pairing up with Asuka to win the aforementioned titles from Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. She’d been absent since June due to surgery.

While her admirers are delighted to see Flair back in the ring, she has kept them happy with social media appearances lately, too. As The Inquisitr recently reported, her fiance, Andrade, uploaded a photo of her fast asleep, which went down a storm with their supporters.