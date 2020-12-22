Katya Elise Henry Showcases Bare Derriere In G-String In Before-And-After Photos

Katya Elise Henry gave her nearly 8 million Instagram followers a bit of motivation on Tuesday, December 22, with a smoldering new update. The American model took to the popular social media app to post a couple of snapshots to show her booty transformation since she kicked off her fitness journey.

The first photo framed Henry from the back, shooting her from a low angle that emphasized her lower body. She turned her torso slightly to the side, increasing the contrast between her slim waist and large booty.

She was dressed in a powder blue two-piece bathing suit featuring a pair of barely there bottoms. It boasted a G-string that bared Henry’s large glutes. The top was equally skimpy, including small triangles and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

The second photo was a collage that included two throwbacks. Henry was wearing swimsuits with thong backs in both and once again posed with her back turned toward the camera to showcase her derriere. In these shots, she had a considerably slimmer lower body and almost no curves.

In the caption, Henry sought to inspire her followers, affirming that she looks the way she does thanks to a lot of hard work. Her recipe, she said, consists of “consistency” and “lots of carbs.” She also urged her fans to click on the link in her bio to check out her workout plans and programs.

Her fans were quick to share their reactions to the post. Within one hour, it has garnered more than 90,200 likes and upwards of 510 comments. They used the comments section space to thank Henry for her motivation and to gush over her killer physique.

“You look amazing katya. For me you are really the most beautiful woman in this world,” one of her admirers chimed in.

“I’ve been following you since 2014 and I can confirm!” added another fan.

“Hard work [flexed bicep] [red heart], Love it when people perfect their bodies,” a third follower raved.

“Once I’m done giving birth I am doing this challenge!! You are goals!” gushed a fourth follower.

As a fitness model, Henry often shares images to her Instagram feed that highlight her sculpted figure. She did just that over the weekend when she uploaded a two-picture slideshow that featured her clad in a skimpy Mrs. Santa outfit, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She rocked a revealing top consisting of a piece of fabric that crisscrossed over her chest, covering just her breasts. She paired it with a minuscule skirt that, once again, bared her booty.