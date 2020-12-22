Sarah Houchens Shows Serious Skin As She Goes Topless In Racy New Snap

Sarah Houchens gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a racy new snap that has proved hard to ignore.

Taking to her account on Tuesday, December 22, the model and fitness trainer sent pulses racing as she showed some serious skin by stripping down to nothing more than a pair of black bikini bottoms. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips and toned thighs. Its thick waistband fit snugly around her torso, accentuating her tiny waist while also drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The blond bombshell took things to the next level as she ditched the matching bikini top for the sizzling photo shoot. She styled her platinum locks in gorgeous waves, which she held in front of her bare chest with her perfectly manicured hands in an effort to avoid violating any of Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines. Despite this, an eyeful of her ample cleavage could still be seen, as could her toned arms and shoulders. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

The eye-popping image was taken in Tampa, Florida, per the geotag, where she was seen standing outside on a beautiful day. She posed directly in front of the camera, though angled her body slightly to the side to tease a peek at her derriere as she gazed off into the distance with an intense and smoldering stare. A slew of tall trees and vibrant greenery filled the background behind her, providing Sarah some shade as she worked the camera while also giving the shot a tropical vibe.

The snap was an undeniable hit, racking up an impressive 19,000-plus likes after just four hours of going live to Sarah’s feed. Nearly 400 notes were posted in the comments section as well, many with compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beauty goals, inside and out,” one person wrote.

“Flawless babe,” praised another fan.

“Absolutely stunning photo! Gorgeous. Wow!” a third follower gushed.

“There are not enough words to describe how beautiful you are. Out of this world!!” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah has shown many times that she is hardly shy about showing some skin on her social media page. In many of her posts, she is seen flaunting her figure in scanty swimwear, lingerie, or tight activewear.

Last week, the beauty sent temperatures soaring when she shared a few poolside snaps that saw her clad in a skimpy snakeskin-print bikini. Fans were thrilled by that look as well, awarding it nearly 36,000 likes and 661 comments to date.