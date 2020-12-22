Valeria Orsini Shows Off Flawless Figure In Four Scanty Ensembles

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini captured the attention of thousands of her Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 22, when she shared a sizzling new video of herself in four scanty ensembles.

The 30-year-old model, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican heritage, was recorded indoors for the video, which was paired to Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Valeria was centered in the frame throughout the reel, striking sexy and playful poses that showed off her famous figure.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood with the right side of her body facing the camera as she flipped her hair back and propped her derriere out. She then switched outfits and slowly walked backwards before turning around to showcase the back of her body. She walked up to the camera once more and playfully placed her hand over the lens before switching outfits a third time. The clip ended with the model changing looks one last time and cocking one hip out while smiling widely.

Her long, platinum blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the right and styled in gorgeous mermaid waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She wore her nails slightly long with a light pink polish.

The model’s first ensemble comprised a shimmering silver minidress with two thin shoulder straps. The second garment included a red maxi dress, while the third look consisted of a plunging, long-sleeved, gray blouse, and a shimmering white miniskirt. The fourth and final outfit was a burgundy-colored jumpsuit. All of the skintight numbers highlighted her curvy hips and backside, and featured low necklines that gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She accessorized all four looks with a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she asked her followers which ensemble they liked the most. She also revealed that the apparel was designed by Lotus Couture, a Miami-based boutique.

The video, which garnered more than 30,000 plays and 4,500 likes, was uploaded four hours ago. In that time, hundreds of fans vocalized their admiration for Valeria in the comments section.

“Okay, perfection exists,” one Instagram user exclaimed.

“Anything you wear, you slay it queen,” a second fan added.

“Always inspire me so much! You’re such a wonderful angel, so sweet and beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

“Just fabulous,” a fourth individual asserted.

Valeria has teased her fans with plenty of sizzling content this week. She shared a jaw-dropping image just two days ago in which she rocked a teal bikini while on a boat.