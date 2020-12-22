Liz Katz Drinks Coffee And Flaunts Major Cleavage With Her ‘Wait For All Of This To Blow Over’ Face

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Liz Katz wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 22, saw the celebrity flaunting major cleavage as she sat on some stairs and drank what appeared to be coffee.

In the caption, she referred to her expression as her “blow over” face, adding further that she would also like to go to the Winchester and have a pint while she waited for everything to right itself. For those who are fans of Shaun of the Dead, this quote will be very familiar.

Liz wore a white long-sleeved top that was unbuttoned in the front. As a result of this, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display as she sat in a stairwell. She appeared to be wearing gray booty shorts but it was hard to tell as her legs were bent and spread, with one hand resting on her knee.

On her legs, were long knitted socks that reached the midway point on her smooth thighs. She also wore Ugg boots and completed the look with a delicate choker around her neck.

Her blond locks were pulled back into a messy ponytail as she gave a slightly goofy smile for her intended audience. Section of hair framed her face and she held a coffee mug in one hand as a likely replacement for the pint in her caption.

Liz’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within three hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 35,400 likes and more than 240 comments from her supportive fans.

Many referenced Liz’s famous quote when commenting.

“Love Shaun of the Dead!” one follower exclaimed.

“Outstanding reference. Gorgeous pic too,” another user stated.

Others preferred to crack some jokes or comment on the celebrity’s good looks.

“Do you drink soda? Because you look so-da-licious,” a fan insisted.

“What a cutie,” a fourth person wrote, also adding some emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to forego words and use emoji instead as a way to show how they felt about the tantalizing image. The most often used were the fire, heart-eyes, and the heart ones. However, plenty of people also opted for various flower emoji as well.

Liz, who has recently given birth, has been sharing plenty of baby updates to her official social media account of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she posted another cleavage shot. This time, she was holding her newborn, who was wearing the same onesie as her. In the caption, she explained that she doesn’t even bother buttoning up lately as her baby always seems to be hungry.