Jen Selter Slays In A Festive Candy-Cane Striped Two-Piece Set

In her latest Instagram update, fitness model Jen Selter got dressed up in her festive best for the Christmas season. The video was filmed at what looked like a beach, with an industrial-looking column visible behind her in the clip and sand underneath her bare feet. She shared the clip in order to promote a giveaway she was running, which she gave details for in the caption.

Jen started out the video wearing an oversized holiday sweater with plenty of eye-catching details and bright colors. Vibrant red fabric was visible at the cuffs and along the hem of the garment, which came about halfway down her toned thighs. The phrase “Bite me” was written across the back of her sweater, and there was a one-legged cartoon gingerbread figure using a candy cane as a crutch. The piece also had rows of evergreen trees and gingerbread houses.

Jen amplified the festive vibe of her look by adding a Santa hat as well, and she swayed her hips from side to side before spinning around and flashing a radiant smile at the camera. The sweater left her sculpted stems exposed, and her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in a sleek style.

She held several festive treats in her hand before waving them leading into a transition. Suddenly, she had swapped out her oversized look for a candy cane striped bikini. The two-piece set showcased her flawless figure to perfection, with the strips stretching vertically over the fabric.

The bikini top had an athletic silhouette, with thick straps extending over her shoulders and her chest covered by the material. Her chiseled stomach remained exposed, however, as were her toned arms.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that had a slightly high-waisted cut, with the waistband settling underneath her belly button. Her peachy posterior was on full display in the look, and she added a silver watch as well.

In the final moments of the clip, Jen spun around, showing off her gravity-defying derriere in the revealing bottoms. Her audience loved the update, and the post racked up over 86,000 views as well as 310 comments within 45 minutes.

“You are looking amazing, darling,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“So pretty,” a third fan remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared another video filmed at the beach. She rocked a rainbow swimsuit for that particular update, and stood near the water as the waves crashed against the shore. She had a bottle of collagen water in her hand and she flaunted her fit physique in the post.