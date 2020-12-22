Alexa Collins Hits Up The Fridge In Sexy Navy Blue Lingerie

Alexa Collins showed some serious skin in her most recent Instagram share. The double-pic post hit her page on Tuesday afternoon and proved to be an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers.

The blond bombshell appeared to be in the midst of grabbing a snack when the sexy snaps were taken. She stood in front of a retro-style white fridge, first leaning up against it as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering stare. She opened it up in the second photo, revealing some of its contents as she turned her head over her shoulder to affix her piercing brown eyes on the lens behind her.

Being at home, there was no need for Alexa to get dressed up for her trip to the kitchen. In fact, the model was hardly dressed at all, instead slipping into a barely there set of navy blue lingerie from Honey Birdette that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves.

Alexa slayed in a semi-sheer bra with blue satin piping and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had underwire-style cups with a lacy eyelash design on the edge that drew eyes to her voluptuous cleavage, which was left well on display thanks to the garment’s deep neckline. It also featured a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to emphasize her slender frame.

The Florida cutie also sported a pair of matching panties that left very little to the imagination. The lingerie boasted a scandalous thong style that left her round booty completely exposed, while its high-cut design offered a peek at her lean legs and sculpted thighs. She added the matching garter belt to her racy ensemble, taking it to the next level. The piece featured thin straps that hung down from its semi-sheer band, which sat right at her navel to draw attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Alexa kept her look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a set of dainty silver rings to give her ensemble a hint of bling. She also wore her platinum locks down in a feathery style that fell to frame her face and striking features.

It wasn’t long before fans took note of the eye-popping snaps. After just 40 minutes on Alexa’s feed, it has amassed more than 6,600 likes and dozens of comments and compliments.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Your body is amazing Alexa,” added another fan.

“Love the look and color,” a third follower praised.

“Exquisite beauty,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Others expressed their excitement for the launch of Alexa’s new website, which she noted in the caption would be live on January 1, 2021. Until then, fans have plenty to look at on the model’s Instagram feed, including a stunning post shared last week that saw her cuddling up to her dog while rocking a black bikini.