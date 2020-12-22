Vale Genta Shows Off Her Sandy Derrière In Revealing Thong For Beach Stroll In Miami

Vale shared multiple pics of her body from behind.

Vale Genta shared a new set of bikini photos with her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 22, much to their delight. While many people are experiencing chilly weather ahead of the holidays, the model skipped the snow and buried her toes in the sand during a seaside stroll in Miami, Florida.

In three different images, Vale, 27, could be seen walking on a beach near the edge of the turquoise water. She left deep footprints in her wake. The athletic influencer showed off her tan body from behind in the first shot, immediately revealing that her bottoms were a classic thong. The piece’s high leg openings continued baring skin on the back, where they curved up to trace the shape of her peachy buns. The scanty section of fabric that formed the back of the garment was black with a contrasting white pattern of lily pad leaves. Her top had a narrow back band and even thinner shoulder straps.

Vale got up on her toes as she took a step forward, accentuating the toned shape of her hamstrings and calves. At the same time, she lengthened her form by reaching up to pull some of her blond hair back. She held the the wavy segments in place over the crown of her head. Bits of sand were stuck to her booty and legs.

For her next photo, Vale showed off her playful side by stepping in the foamy swash. White bubbles and salty water swirled around her left foot while she raised her right one behind her so that the extremity was positioned above her knee. She arched her back, spread her upraised arms wide apart, and turned her head back to reveal that she was making a duck lips face.

She kept her arms down at her sides for her final image, which was taken from a slightly different angle and a further distance away. Her shadow stretched out in front of her while she trekked alongside the water, enjoying a view of rolling waves and blue sky streaked with white clouds.

“You got buns hun,” observed one fan in the comments section of Vale’s post.

“You could stop traffic,” suggested another admirer.

“CEO of being a sports illustrated model,” read a third message.

Vale’s slideshow racked up over 47,000 likes rather rapidly, and it’s not an unusual occurrence for her Instagram posts to attract so much attention. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously received a torrent of praise when she shared a video of herself strutting around in a black bikini with a strapless bandeau top and thong bottoms.