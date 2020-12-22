‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers From Reality Steve Reveal Latest Scoop On Tayshia Adams’ Final Pick

Tuesday night, fans of ABC’s The Bachelorette will see the finale for Tayshia Adams’ journey. New spoilers from blogger Reality Steve reveal some interesting new details and the sneak peek shared via the show’s Instagram page teases that there’s an emotional ending ahead.

As everybody saw Monday night, Brendan eliminated himself during his date with Tayshia. This left her heartbroken, but that wasn’t the only surprise she needed to face. Ben showed back up before the end of the show, and her decision regarding what to do next will probably leave some The Bachelorette fans stunned.

Reality Steve shared some updates via his blog on Tuesday morning. Not long after that was published, he took to Twitter to reveal some additional details.

Apparently, Tayshia will end up keeping Ben as the finale episode begins. It seems that there will be a rose ceremony that includes Ben, Ivan, and Zac, and she eliminates Ivan. That means that as Reality Steve originally spoiled, Zac and Ben are Tayshia’s last two men standing.

While Tayshia decides to keep Ben over Ivan, it sounds as if she still has doubts. Ultimately, she is said to choose Zac, and it may not be a very suspenseful final rose ceremony for The Bachelorette viewers.

“Ben and Zac both meet her family. She eliminates Ben after the family meeting. Zac is the only one who is there final rose ceremony day,” the spoiler king tweeted.

Previously, it seemed that Tayshia and Zac were together, but that there was no engagement. However, now it seems that The Bachelorette spoilers have shifted on that front. In addition, the spoiler guru had the impression that their romance had fizzled after filming. Luckily, it sounds as if that may not be the case.

“She picks him, as originally reported, and I’m pretty sure they’re engaged and still together. Whew,” he tweeted.

Even before this new string of tweets, the blogger noted that he believed there would be an engagement after all. While there had been some rumors that Tayshia had split with Zac and had reconnected with Brendan, that seemingly is not the case.

“So if you’re asking me what I think happens tonight, there’s your answer. Picked Zac, engaged, still engaged to this day. Just wish I could’ve been more confident all season to have been telling you that,” he explained.

This was certainly a rushed experience for Tayshia, and an unusual one due to the coronavirus pandemic. Does she ultimately get an engagement and a happy ending with Zac? The Bachelorette fans will be anxious to see exactly how this all plays out Tuesday night.