Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Hourglass Curves In A Printed Mini

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling shot taken outdoors in her luxurious yard. A massive house with columns and a balcony area surrounded by ornate wrought iron railing was visible to her right, and there was a large wall of greenery separating her space from her neighbour. An expanse of grass behind her gave way to a basketball court in the distance, and a paved area underneath her bare feet.

Larsa rocked a mini dress from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she frequently wears on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand’s own Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in the look.

The entire piece was crafted from a fabric that incorporated shades of gray, pink, purple and lavender for an eye-catching abstract print. The silhouette was simple yet sexy, with a straight neckline stretching across her chest, showing off just a hint of cleavage. Spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms bare, and she accessorized with a silver necklace that drew even more attention to her chest.

The material hugged her ample assets, nipping in at her slim waist before stretching out over her shapely thighs. She placed both hands on her waist in a pose that highlighted her hourglass shape even more.

The skirt portion of the garment had slid up her legs slightly, leaving plenty of her voluptuous lower body on display. She also added a delicate silver anklet as an accessory, and balanced on the balls of her feet as her bare toes touched the paved path.

Larsa’s long locks were styled in soft curls that tumbled down her back, and she gazed seductively at the camera as she posed for the steamy image.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 3,000 likes as well as 97 comments within just 14 minutes.

“Please go on a date with me,” one fan wrote.

“You are not from this planet,” another follower chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan remarked simply.

“I want to take you out on a date and treat you like a queen!” another follower offered in the comments section.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a close-up shot in which she rocked a striped gray-and-white bra top with a deep v-neck that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. Her hair was pulled back in a tousled bun for the casual backyard snap.